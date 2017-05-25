On the Aisle with Tom Alvarez

Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez it the go-to guy when it comes to local theater and performances around Indy! Here are his picks of what to see for the next couple of weeks:

“Dreams of Italy”

Indiana Wind Symphony

May 26

Thecenterpresent.org

“Spring Awakening”

IndyFringe

June 1-18

Indyfringe.org

Urbanski conducts Mahler

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra

June 2 & 3

Indianapolissymphony.org

GH in Concert

Booth Tarkington Theatre

June 3

thecenterpresents.org

“Shrek”

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre

Through July 2

beefandboards.com

HIR

Phoenix Theatre

Though June 18

phoenixtheatre.org

To read Tom’s reviews, previews and interviews on his “On The Aisle” blog, visit www.TomAlvarez.Studio. Be sure to follow Tom on Facebook and Twitter.