Rolling Thunder motorcycle group to ride to D.C. to honor vets

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Dozens of motorcyclists will be riding to Washington D.C. Thursday in honor of POWs and those missing in action.

Before they go, there will be a big send off ceremony that will features speakers including Governor Eric Holcomb.

Rolling Thunder Indiana Chapter One is the group behind the ceremony and ride.

They are riding to Washington D.C. for the 30th Annual Ride for Freedom to join riders from across the country in supporting POWs and those missing in action and to bring attention to veteran’s issues.

According to Rolling Thunder, there are more than 1,500 people from Indiana who are still unaccounted for since WWII.