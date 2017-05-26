2 teens cited on alcohol charges after Fayette County crash

MILTON, Ind. (WISH) — Two teens face alcohol-related offenses after a crash Thursday night on a Fayette County road, state police said.

Dylan Isaacs, 19, of Richmond, Indiana, was driving west on Fayette County Road 925 North at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road about a mile west of Milton, an Indiana State Police news release said. The vehicle slid sideways off the road and rolled onto its side before striking a tree before 8:30 p.m.

Isaacs was charged with reckless driving, operating while intoxicated endangering with a blood-alcohol count above 0.15, minor consuming and minor in possession of alcohol, speed too fast to avoid collision and driving left of center, the release said.

A passenger in Isaac’s vehicle, Gabriel Payne, 18, of Cambridge City, was cited for minor consuming alcohol and minor in possession of alcohol, police said.

The release said both men were taken to the hospital in Connersville for treatment of minor injuries.