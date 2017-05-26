2018 Indy 500 logo showcases ‘spirit of speed’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A logo unveiled Friday for the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500 features a design with the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway “Wing and Wheel” and its “spirit of speed.”

The speedway’s creative services team and Indianapolis advertising agency Mortenson Safar Kim designed the logo. The 102nd Indianapolis 500 is scheduled for May 27, 2018.

“The design of the 102nd Indianapolis 500 logo is a perfect mix of the tradition that everyone holds so dearly about this great race and its exciting future,” said speedway President Doug Boles in a news release. “The color scheme also is a salute to the patriotism and sacrifice that we cherish every Memorial Day Weekend at IMS.”

In the logo, the “500” is underlined with a segment of the track’s 2.5-mile oval, designed to represent the exit of Turn 4 down the main straightaway and into Turn 1. “The typeface represents the athleticism, competition and cutting-edge technology that are hallmarks of ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,'” the release said.