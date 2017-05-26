500 Festival Memorial Service to take place Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The annual 500 Festival Memorial Service will be held Friday.

The service will take place at the Indiana War Memorial in downtown Indianapolis starting at noon.

It will include the joint service color guard presentation of colors.

The Capital City Chorus and the Indiana National Guard’s 38th Infantry Division band will be performing.

The Indiana National Guard Headquarters Ceremonial Unit will be presenting a special horse-drawn caisson.

Keynote speaker at today’s ceremony will be General Robert B. Abrams, Commanding General of the United States Army Forces Command.

WISH-TV will carry the entire ceremony on air and will stream it online.