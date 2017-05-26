Soldier surprises younger brother at Avon High School graduation

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A graduation surprise: A soldier travels more than 4,000 miles to make this Memorial Day weekend one to remember.

In true military fashion, we have a soldier who didn’t make the holiday about himself. Instead, he made it about his younger brother who has Down syndrome and is about to celebrate the biggest accomplishment of his life to date — graduating from Avon High School.

To say Tyler Brooks has an infectious laugh would be an understatement. But on Friday, he had something a little extra to smile about: graduation day. Before the big ceremony, the class had a rehearsal. Along with his fellow classmates and teachers, there was somebody especially important there, hiding backstage.

As Tyler crossed the stage to accept his diploma, his special guest revealed himself. Tyler has to get a second look to realize who is standing in front of him: his big brother, Nick Brooks. They hug, a long hug, two years in the making. Nick is in the Army, serving in Germany. But he was able to get a break to attend his little brother’s special day. The surprises didn’t end there, though. Tyler will get to visit his brother, too.

“We’re going to hang out for two weeks, and then he’ll come back to Germany with us for two weeks,” said Nick Brooks.

It’s a surprise that, of course, spreads a big smile across Tyler’s face. For Nick, that makes it all worthwhile.

“I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” he said.

Nick has had to keep this a secret for almost four months. He was able to pull it all off with the help of their mom.