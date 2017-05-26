Bartholomew County deputies make arrest on handgun charge

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A sheriff’s deputy who saw a vehicle at the end of a dead-end street ended up arresting a passenger from Franklin, Ind., on a gun charge, police say.

In the hours before dawn Thursday, Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy Leah Burton was patrolling the area of county roads North 250 W and West 500 N when she observed a vehicle sitting at the dead end of North Spring Hill Lane.

The driver told the deputy that he and the passenger were having trouble with the vehicle. Burton noticed the passenger, identified as Matthew Wayne Robertson, who lives on Johnson County Road South 600 E near East County Road 250 S, south of Franklin. Robertson kept dropping his right hand after being asked to keep his hands where she could seem them, said a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The driver, who was not identified in the release, advised the deputy that no weapons were in the vehicle. When Deputy Brent Worman arrived to assist, Deputy Burton told him of her concern that Robertson might have a weapon, the release said.

When Robertson was asked to exit the vehicle, deputies observed a black handgun under his person. Deputy Worman took possession of the firearm, police said. No other weapons were located.

Robertson was arrested for carrying a handgun without a license, and the driver was released from the scene. Robertson on Friday remained in the Bartholomew County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond, the release said.