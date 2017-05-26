Best Buy stock soars to all-time high

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Someone forget to tell Best Buy that retail is dying.

The stock skyrocketed 21 percent to an all-time high on stronger than expected sales growth.

Best Buy has benefited from the pricing war that has been going on among wireless carriers.

Also, General Motors shares dipped after a report that it also engaged in rigging pickup trucks to bypass emissions standards.

The suit is a civil suit, not filed by the Department of Justice, like the one against Fiat Chrysler earlier this week.

GM says the claims are baseless.

For more on these stories and other making headlines in the business world, click on the video.