Brownsburg man found guilty of killing brother

Justin Brabson was found guilty May 25, 2017, of murdering his brother Christopher Brabson in June 2016. (Provided Photo/Brownsburg Police Department)

DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Brownsburg man will be sentenced in June after being found guilty of shooting and killing his brother nearly a year ago.

Justin Brabson shot his brother 11 times on June 9, and police found 30-year-old Christopher Brabson dead three days later at a Motel 6 in Crawfordsville. Detectives had received a tip that Justin was staying at the motel after asking the public for help in finding a missing vehicle.

Justin Brabson was found guilty of murder on Thursday in Hendricks Superior Court. A jury deliberated about 90 minutes. Sentencing was set for June 26.

The Brabsons’ parents had told detectives that Justin, who was 28 when apprehended, suffered from a mental illness. His mother also had told police that Justin was frustrated with his financial situation.

The brothers had lived together in an apartment in Brownsburg.

