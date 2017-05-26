Carmel student wants your bread tags

“Chairish your bread tags!” Take it from Danielle Rothchild, a simple bread tag can make all the difference for someone in need. Today on Indy Style, Danielle explains her “Danielle Cares for Chairs” program, how it’s helping purchase wheelchairs and shows us her latest creation, made out of what else? Bread tags!

