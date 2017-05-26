Columbus welfare check leads to multiple drug charges

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A sheriff’s deputies’ check on the welfare of a person lead to the discovery of syringes and what police believe to be illegal drugs.

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Deputy Dane Duke made the check in the 700 block of Jonesville Road, south of State Road 46 on State Road 11. Duke said he saw Shawn Scott Sanford, 40, who lives in the 100 block of Schaefer Drive in Hope, Indiana, sleeping in his vehicle. He asked Sanford for identification and learned he was wanted on an arrest warrant from Jennings County. Sanford was taken into custody without incident, a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

Police later found syringes, a digital scale and plastic bags with what is believed to be methamphetamine and marijuana.

Sanford on Friday remained in the Bartholomew County Jail without bond on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a legend drug injection device, trafficking with an inmate, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, the release said.