Comedian Damon Williams to perform this weekend at Morty’s

Celebrate the long weekend with a few laughs from Comedian Damon Williams! He’s set to perform at Morty’s Comedy Joint tonight and tomorrow, 7:15 and 9:30 p.m. shows. Here’s more:

About Damon:

A former Subway sandwich shop owner from Chicago, Damon Williams began his career at All Jokes Aside Comedy club. Damon can be heard weekly on the nationally syndicated Tom Joyner Morning Show doing the hilariously funny SERIOUSLY IGNORANT NEWS. Williams can be seen on HBO’s Def Comedy Jam, Martin Lawrence’s 1st Amendment Stand Up and Comics Unleashed. Damon can be seen in independent film projects Past Due, I Used to Love Her and more…

His material is universal and has something for all ages. His popularity has provided him the opportunity to work with some of the biggest stars in the business and also as host for a campaign brunch for then US Senator Obama. Some of these stars include Aretha Franklin, Pattie Labelle, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles, Harry Belafonte, Chris Rock, James Brown, Jamie Foxx , Little Richard and even President Barack Obama. The monthly comedy shows he produced for the House of Blues came about after one appearance on the Jenny Jones Show. He was contracted to write, perform, and produce over 50 episodes. His starring role in the hit musical comedy tour “Laughin’ on the Outside Cryin’ on the Inside” generated standing ovations every performance. Damon is definitely a star on the rise.

To learn more, visit www.mortyscomedy.com.