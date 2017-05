SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – The 101st running of the Indianapolis 500 is just two days away.

24-Hour News 8 has been getting you ready for the big race.

Racing analyst Derek Daly has been looking at some of the history surround the historic race. This time he discusses fuel and the kind of fuel the drivers use to power themselves across the finish line at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

For more on this story,click on the video.