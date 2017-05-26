Free search website shares personal information

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A website called TruePeopleSearch.com has been making rounds online for one reason; your personal data.

It’s your private information that you probably have no idea is even out there, let alone so easy for anyone to access.

All you do is type in your name and hit search.

In the click of a button you’ll see your name, current address, previous addresses, landline and wireless phone numbers, email addresses, family members and any businesses under your name.

Again, all of this with one click of a button.

Not only can you search yourself and your family members, but you can search anyone for free.

The good news is you can request to have your information taken off of the site. Watch above.