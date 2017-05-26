Indiana announces Family Friendly Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Area schools are among 32 designated as Family Friendly Schools for 2017-18 by the Indiana Department of Education.
The designation goes to schools that excel in the involvement of families and communities in their children’s education, a department news release issued Friday said.
“Successful education is the byproduct of great teachers, engaged families, and an involved community,” said Jennifer McCormick, state superintendent of public instruction, in the release.
The designation was first announced in 2015, and four schools have received the honor for all three years:
- Christ the King Catholic School
- Concord East Side Elementary, Concord Community Schools
- Jonas E Salk Elementary, Merrillville Community School Corporation
- Lincoln Elementary, Huntington County Community School Corporation
Receiving the designation for a second year:
- Creston Intermediate Academy: MSD Warren Township
- Cold Spring School: Indianapolis Public Schools
- Daniel Webster School #46: Indianapolis Public Schools
- Geist Montessori Academy
- Greensburg Elementary School: Greensburg Community Schools
- Lake Prairie Elementary School: Tri-Creek School Corporation
- Lowell High School: Tri- Creek School Corporation
- New Haven Intermediate School: East Allen County Schools
- New Haven Primary School: East Allen County Schools
- Oak Hill Elementary School: Tri-Creek School Corporation
- Pennville Elementary School: Jay School Corporation
- Raymond Park Middle School: MSD Warren Township
- Silver Creek Primary School: West Clark Community Schools
- Stonybrook Intermediate Academy: MSD Warren Township
- Stonybrook Middle School: MSD Warren Township
- Sunny Heights Elementary School: MSD Warren Township
- Three Creeks Elementary School: Tri-Creek School Corporation
- Tri-County Primary School: Tri-County School Corporation
- Warren Central High School: MSD Warren Township
- Washington Irving School #14: Indianapolis Public Schools
- Washington STEM Academy: Warsaw Community Schools
- Westville High School: MSD of New Durham Township
First-year recipients:
- Career Academy South Bend High School: St. Joseph County Charter School
- Jefferson Intermediate Traditional School: South Bend Community School Corporation
- Noblesville West Middle School: Noblesville Schools
- Northside Middle School: Muncie Community Schools
- Vinton Elementary School: Lafayette School Corporation
- Westville Elementary School: MSD New Durham Township