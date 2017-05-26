Indiana announces Family Friendly Schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Area schools are among 32 designated as Family Friendly Schools for 2017-18 by the Indiana Department of Education.

The designation goes to schools that excel in the involvement of families and communities in their children’s education, a department news release issued Friday said.

“Successful education is the byproduct of great teachers, engaged families, and an involved community,” said Jennifer McCormick, state superintendent of public instruction, in the release.

The designation was first announced in 2015, and four schools have received the honor for all three years:

Christ the King Catholic School

Concord East Side Elementary, Concord Community Schools

Jonas E Salk Elementary, Merrillville Community School Corporation

Lincoln Elementary, Huntington County Community School Corporation

Receiving the designation for a second year:

Creston Intermediate Academy: MSD Warren Township

Cold Spring School: Indianapolis Public Schools

Daniel Webster School #46: Indianapolis Public Schools

Geist Montessori Academy

Greensburg Elementary School: Greensburg Community Schools

Lake Prairie Elementary School: Tri-Creek School Corporation

Lowell High School: Tri- Creek School Corporation

New Haven Intermediate School: East Allen County Schools

New Haven Primary School: East Allen County Schools

Oak Hill Elementary School: Tri-Creek School Corporation

Pennville Elementary School: Jay School Corporation

Raymond Park Middle School: MSD Warren Township

Silver Creek Primary School: West Clark Community Schools

Stonybrook Intermediate Academy: MSD Warren Township

Stonybrook Middle School: MSD Warren Township

Sunny Heights Elementary School: MSD Warren Township

Three Creeks Elementary School: Tri-Creek School Corporation

Tri-County Primary School: Tri-County School Corporation

Warren Central High School: MSD Warren Township

Washington Irving School #14: Indianapolis Public Schools

Washington STEM Academy: Warsaw Community Schools

Westville High School: MSD of New Durham Township

First-year recipients:

Career Academy South Bend High School: St. Joseph County Charter School

Jefferson Intermediate Traditional School: South Bend Community School Corporation

Noblesville West Middle School: Noblesville Schools

Northside Middle School: Muncie Community Schools

Vinton Elementary School: Lafayette School Corporation

Westville Elementary School: MSD New Durham Township