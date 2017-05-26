It’s not too late to sign up your child for one of these summer camps

Summer is here. Yes, it is. If you aren’t one of those parents who had summer camp or childcare lined up in March, Katy Mann from Indy with Kids is here with some great options for you. Or, if day one of summer has you going crazy, and you just know you’ll need a day or week or two with the kids out of the house, we have those options for you too!

Incrediplex

Drop in/same day registration

10 weeks of Summer camp

Ages 6 – 12

Activities include: Bounce & Climb Arena, Laser Tag, Eurobungy, Bowling, over 80 Arcade Games, Baseball, Kickball, Basketball, Soccer, Flag Football and more

Young Actors Theatre

Summer acting camps

K-12

Productions: Peter Pan, Rapunzel, Little Red Riding Hood

NinjaZone

Ages 3-13

Daily challenges, learn some awesome skills straight from Ninja Sport, and experience The Rig – the one of a kind obstacle course system

Kids Dance Outreach

Joyfully rigorous class that uses various styles of dance, allowing students of every level to succeed

Ages 8-11 years old

Free

Butler Bulldog Soccer Camp

Youth soccer camp that provides a quality curriculum focused on skill development, sportsmanship and the enjoyment of living an active lifestyle

Ages 6-14

Indianapolis Art Center

Young artists work with professional artists to explore new media, improve their artistic skills, express themselves creatively, make new friends and gain a deeper appreciation for the visual arts.

Ages 4-teen

For information on each of these camps and tons of other options, check out: https://indywithkids.com/indianapolis-area-summer-camp-planner-kids-indy-go-summer-camp/