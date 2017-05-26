Learn mountain biking skills at unique camp

She’s a world-class women’s mountain biking coach, and she’s ready to teach YOU! Sally Marchand-Collins tells us more about an upcoming camp that’s perfect for any skill level!
SUMMARY:
- Can be any age, fit or not so fit, and experience isn’t necessary
- Average age of women in Sally’s clinics: 54
- Get back to nature, like going hiking only moving faster
- Takes you back to childhood and playing on your bike
- Builds confidence and helps conquer fears and mental blocks
- Gets you out of traffic and into the woods!
- Reasonable investment to get started – $500 or so for basic bike and essential gear
- June 9-11 – Brown County State Forest
- All welcome, any age, fitness level, experienced biker or not
- About 65 already signed up, but can still take about 20-25 more. Can register through June 7
- Women who don’t have bikes can still attend; sponsor LIV Giant will provide a demo bike for the weekend for them
- Cost is only $450 for entire weekend, including all rides, skills clinics with top-notch coaches, yoga, meals, a silent auction, sponsor swag, live entertainment and more!
- One of the most fun activities at the camp is the “slowest bike race ever” contest where participants compete to finish last
- Just included in the top 10 women’s bike clinics to attend in 2017:
To learn more, visit:
https://www.singletracks.com/blog/womens-mtb/the-top-10-womens-mountain-bike-skills-camps-to-attend-in-2017/
Website: www.sundancemtbskillsclinic.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Sundance-Mountain-Bike-Skills-Clinic-1560135874281401/