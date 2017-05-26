Man lures Canadian woman to S.C., holds her hostage, forces sex, sheriff says

SIX MILE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a woman from Canada was lured to Pickens County, South Carolina, where she was held hostage for several days and forced to commit sex acts.

Sheriff Rick Clark says the victim and suspect met online where they communicated for the past two month.

Clark said Fred Russell Urey Sr. of Six Mile, South Carolina, claimed he was a professional photographer looking to hire a model. Six Mile is about 30 miles west of Greenville, South Carolina.

Urey said he would pay the victim several thousands of dollars and she eventually agreed to come down, according to authorities. They say there was never conversation about nudity or sex.

On May 18, the victim flew to Atlanta from Canada after Urey purchased her plane ticket. Urey picked her up in Atlanta and took her to Pickens County.

She was taken to a motel after arriving the first night and taken to a second motel the following night, according to the sheriff.

He drove her to various places around Anderson and Pickens County looking for good backdrops for pictures.

On the third night, Urey took the woman to his home, immediately restrained her and threatened her and her family, Clark said.

The sheriff says she was forced to engage in sex acts including bondage, oral sex and sexual intercourse over the next couple of days.

She was allowed to call home under the strict watch of Urey, but was able to send coded messages to her family.

Police in Canada got involved and were able to track her cellphone.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office then started searching for her and the suspect.

Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, deputies surrounded the home.

Deputies say they heard running inside the home before then she jumped through a glass window falling into the front yard.

Urey is charged with kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and possession of meth with intent to distribute (2nd offense).