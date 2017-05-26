Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2015 murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An Indianapolis man on Friday was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the murder of a 58-year-old man in January 2015.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department found Gale Haltom dead with multiple stab wounds on a sofa at a house in the 3700 block of North Meridian Street on Jan. 7, 2015. According to investigators, on the evening of Jan. 5, 2015, Haltom had befriended a homeless couple and invited them to join him at his home.

Haltom allegedly got into an argument with Romaine Durrett, 32, while the female was out of the room. Investigators say Durrett became angry and stabbed Halton multiple times.

After serving time in prison, as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors, Durrett also was sentenced to spend five years in Marion County Community Corrections. The court accepted the plea agreement and found Durrett guilty but mentally ill.