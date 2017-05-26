Mixing up the signature cocktails for Snakepit Ball

By Published: Updated:

You’ll likely to be thirsty race-day weekend, so why not take in one of this year’s signature cocktails?! Indiana Roof Mixologist Jeff Van Der Moere shares the recipes.

  • The KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball will be Saturday, May 27th
  • Known as Race Weekend’s most exclusive party, the event’s got a reputation for being an epic party with inspired food choices and signature cocktails
  • If you weren’t able to snag a ticket to the party, you can still celebrate like you’re at Snakepit Ball
  • Lavender Ginger Mule- This will be served on the Snakepit Ball Red Carpet, televised on WISH TV
    • Fever Tree Ginger Beer
    • Blackberry, Lavender, and Sage Simple Syrup
    • Lavender Sprig
  • Spicy Tequila Sour
    • Roca Patron Silver
    • Patron Citronge
    • Agave Syrup
    • Lime Juice
    • Jalapeno Coins
    • Garnish of Lemon, Lime, and Orange Zest Disc
  • Learn more or request tickets to Snakepit Ball at 500Festival.com
  • Or follow along on social media with the hashtag, #SnakepitBall

Related Posts