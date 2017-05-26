Mixing up the signature cocktails for Snakepit Ball

You’ll likely to be thirsty race-day weekend, so why not take in one of this year’s signature cocktails?! Indiana Roof Mixologist Jeff Van Der Moere shares the recipes.

The KeyBank 500 Festival Snakepit Ball will be Saturday, May 27 th

Known as Race Weekend’s most exclusive party, the event’s got a reputation for being an epic party with inspired food choices and signature cocktails

If you weren’t able to snag a ticket to the party, you can still celebrate like you’re at Snakepit Ball

Lavender Ginger Mule- This will be served on the Snakepit Ball Red Carpet, televised on WISH TV Fever Tree Ginger Beer Blackberry, Lavender, and Sage Simple Syrup Lavender Sprig

Spicy Tequila Sour Roca Patron Silver Patron Citronge Agave Syrup Lime Juice Jalapeno Coins Garnish of Lemon, Lime, and Orange Zest Disc

