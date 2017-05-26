Salvation Army sues Indiana children’s museum over expansion

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – The Salvation Army is suing the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, saying the museum’s $35 million expansion project violates the organization’s rights to property easements.

The lawsuit filed Thursday argues the museum didn’t notify the organization of construction despite knowledge of the easements, and that construction doesn’t provide the organization a clear and safe path to a nearby street.

The Salvation Army says it acquired the easements in a 1993 land swap with the museum.

The museum released a statement saying the museum’s president and CEO has contacted Salvation Army leadership to try and resolve the issue.

The museum is located north of downtown Indianapolis. It’s among the city’s top attractions, drawing more than a million people a year.