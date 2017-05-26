The Film Yap reviews what’s in theaters this holiday weekend

Celebrate the holiday weekend at the movies! The Film Yap’s Christopher Lloyd runs down the list of “what’s playing!”

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Johnny Depp returns as the woozy pirate Jack Sparrow in another special effects romp that’s a lot of fun, so long as you don’t stop to think about how all the parts make this pile of claptrap go.”

Baywatch

A raunchy, goofy spoof of the TV show starring Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. Starts out funny, loses steam early and then just keeps trudging. Ogle the hardbodies, but lots of fat in this script.”

Chuck

Liev Schreiber is terrific as Chuck Wepner, a palooka boxer from New Jersey given an unlikely shot at the title against Muhammad Ali, providing the inspiration (perhaps) for the movie “Rocky.”

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City

This documentary looks at Jane Jacobs, a New York City writer and activist who fought against urban planning in the 1960s.”

Buena Vista Social Club: Adios

This follow-up to Wim Wenders’ seminal 1999 documentary revisits Cuban musicians repressed under the Castro regime.”

Get Out

This combination horror spoof/social commentary has a young black man disturbed by the creepy white culture of his girlfriend’s folks. Stream It.”

