VIDEO: A trip to turn 3 with the fans on Carb Day

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Just about every racing fan in Indianapolis has their Carb Day traditions.

Tradition is what drives the Green family to fly to Indianapolis every May from San Jose, California.

“It’s great having my son, my dad, all three generations out there,” Michael Green said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

And Michael says his 7-year-old son Grant can skip school because, hey, it’s tradition.

“My favorite thing about them is that they’re really speedy,” Grant said, watching the cars speed by for the last practice before the Indy 500.

It wouldn’t be Carb Day, for some, without a game of bags at turn three. And it wouldn’t be the speedway without some interesting fashion choices: plenty of denim and plenty of red, white and blue.

“It’s all about the people,” Chris Hendrix said. “People come from all over the country for Carb Day.”

Some fans show up for the cars but stay for the music.

Steve Miller Band took the stage around 5 p.m. and played the classics after wrestling star Ric Flair fired up the crowd.

It was a day full of old traditions and new traditions.

Andrew Lind, for example, visited IMS Friday for the first time in his life.

“It’s kind of awesome. All about the camaraderie. People wearing checkered pants, checkered hats, it’s all about the race, man. All about America,” Lind said.

It took Lind just a few hours at the track to decide he’ll be back next year: “I’m hooked.”