Chef Wendell: Millet Salad

Staff Reports Published:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When chilling and grilling on race day, add this vibrant millet dish to balance your intake of heavy grilled meats and potato salad. Combining whole grains, seeds, and fresh, vitamin-packed raw garden produce is the best way to get a bellyful of wholesome nutrition that creates health and help lose weight.

MIllet:

  • 6th most important grain in the world.
  • Sustains 1/3 of the world’s population.
  • Scientists in South Korea concluded millet may be useful in preventing cardiovascular disease.
  • Millet decreases triglycerides.
  • Niacin (vitamin B3) in millet helps lower cholesterol.
  • Provides magnesium.
  • People eating the Standard American Diet (SAD) don’t get enough magnesium.
  • 70 year study: low magnesium levels contributed more to heart disease than cholesterol or even saturated fat.
  • Magnesium in millet reduce the effects of migraines.
  • Magnesium important for muscle and nerve function.
  • Migraines might indicate a magnesium deficiency.
  • Millet-Rich in plant-based protein.
  • Millet-Fiber protects against Breast Cancer.
  • Millet substantially lowers Type 2 diabetes risk.
  • Alkaline: reduces acidity pH.
  • High levels of tryptophan produce serotonin which is calming to your moods.

Swiss chard:

  • Vitamin K, A, E, antioxidants, fiber, a bit of protein.
  • Bone strengthening minerals like calcium, magnesium, copper, and iron.

What you’ll need for a Mediterranean millet salad with Swiss chard:

  • 2 ½ cups vegetable stock or filtered water
  • 1 cup dry millet
  • ½ cup dried figs, PITTED and chopped
  • ¼ cup raw pumpkin seeds
  • 4-6 large rainbow swiss chard leaves, washed and de-stemmed
  • ⅓ cup red onion, chopped
  • ¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
  • ¼ cup Kalamata olives, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (raw, unpasteurized)
  • 1 tablespoon capers (with juice)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil or avocado oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 2 tablespoons fresh oregano (2 tsp. dry)
  • fresh ground black pepper to taste

Don’t forget to:

  • Once the millet is done cooking, pour the sauce over the millet and stir in pumpkin seeds, chopped figs, and adjust seasonings to taste.
  • Stir with fork until combined. Don’t over-mix.
  • You can serve the millet salad, or scoop about ½ cup of the mixture into a piece of swiss chard and roll up before serving.