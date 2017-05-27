Chef Wendell: Millet Salad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When chilling and grilling on race day, add this vibrant millet dish to balance your intake of heavy grilled meats and potato salad. Combining whole grains, seeds, and fresh, vitamin-packed raw garden produce is the best way to get a bellyful of wholesome nutrition that creates health and help lose weight.
MIllet:
- 6th most important grain in the world.
- Sustains 1/3 of the world’s population.
- Scientists in South Korea concluded millet may be useful in preventing cardiovascular disease.
- Millet decreases triglycerides.
- Niacin (vitamin B3) in millet helps lower cholesterol.
- Provides magnesium.
- People eating the Standard American Diet (SAD) don’t get enough magnesium.
- 70 year study: low magnesium levels contributed more to heart disease than cholesterol or even saturated fat.
- Magnesium in millet reduce the effects of migraines.
- Magnesium important for muscle and nerve function.
- Migraines might indicate a magnesium deficiency.
- Millet-Rich in plant-based protein.
- Millet-Fiber protects against Breast Cancer.
- Millet substantially lowers Type 2 diabetes risk.
- Alkaline: reduces acidity pH.
- High levels of tryptophan produce serotonin which is calming to your moods.
Swiss chard:
- Vitamin K, A, E, antioxidants, fiber, a bit of protein.
- Bone strengthening minerals like calcium, magnesium, copper, and iron.
What you’ll need for a Mediterranean millet salad with Swiss chard:
- 2 ½ cups vegetable stock or filtered water
- 1 cup dry millet
- ½ cup dried figs, PITTED and chopped
- ¼ cup raw pumpkin seeds
- 4-6 large rainbow swiss chard leaves, washed and de-stemmed
- ⅓ cup red onion, chopped
- ¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped
- ¼ cup Kalamata olives, chopped
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (raw, unpasteurized)
- 1 tablespoon capers (with juice)
- 1 tablespoon olive oil or avocado oil
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 2 tablespoons fresh oregano (2 tsp. dry)
- fresh ground black pepper to taste
Don’t forget to:
- Once the millet is done cooking, pour the sauce over the millet and stir in pumpkin seeds, chopped figs, and adjust seasonings to taste.
- Stir with fork until combined. Don’t over-mix.
- You can serve the millet salad, or scoop about ½ cup of the mixture into a piece of swiss chard and roll up before serving.