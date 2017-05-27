Chef Wendell: Millet Salad

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When chilling and grilling on race day, add this vibrant millet dish to balance your intake of heavy grilled meats and potato salad. Combining whole grains, seeds, and fresh, vitamin-packed raw garden produce is the best way to get a bellyful of wholesome nutrition that creates health and help lose weight.

MIllet:

6th most important grain in the world.

Sustains 1/3 of the world’s population.

Scientists in South Korea concluded millet may be useful in preventing cardiovascular disease.

Millet decreases triglycerides.

Niacin (vitamin B3) in millet helps lower cholesterol.

Provides magnesium.

People eating the Standard American Diet (SAD) don’t get enough magnesium.

70 year study : low magnesium levels contributed more to heart disease than cholesterol or even saturated fat.

Magnesium important for muscle and nerve function.

Migraines might indicate a magnesium deficiency.

Millet-Rich in plant-based protein.

Millet-Fiber protects against Breast Cancer.

Millet substantially lowers Type 2 diabetes risk.

Alkaline: reduces acidity pH.

High levels of tryptophan produce serotonin which is calming to your moods.

Swiss chard:

Vitamin K, A, E, antioxidants, fiber, a bit of protein.

Bone strengthening minerals like calcium, magnesium, copper, and iron.

What you’ll need for a Mediterranean millet salad with Swiss chard:

2 ½ cups vegetable stock or filtered water

cups vegetable stock or filtered water 1 cup dry millet

½ cup dried figs, PITTED and chopped

¼ cup raw pumpkin seeds

4-6 large rainbow swiss chard leaves, washed and de-stemmed

⅓ cup red onion, chopped

¼ cup sun-dried tomatoes, chopped

¼ cup Kalamata olives, chopped

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar (raw, unpasteurized)

1 tablespoon capers (with juice)

1 tablespoon olive oil or avocado oil

1 clove garlic, minced

Juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons fresh oregano (2 tsp. dry)

fresh ground black pepper to taste

Don’t forget to:

Once the millet is done cooking, pour the sauce over the millet and stir in pumpkin seeds, chopped figs, and adjust seasonings to taste.

Stir with fork until combined. Don’t over-mix.

You can serve the millet salad, or scoop about ½ cup of the mixture into a piece of swiss chard and roll up before serving.