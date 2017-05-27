Several Indy Chipotle locations affected by data breach

(WFLA/WISH) – Chipotle admits hackers may have stolen vital credit card information from customers.
The information includes credit card numbers, expiration dates and security codes.
The data was stolen during a malware breach at Chipotle stores between March and April.
Customers should closely monitor their credit card statements.
Several stores in Indianapolis were affected by the breach according to Chipotle’s site:
Several Carmel locations were affected as well:
Click here to view if any locations near you were affected.
Chipotle is urging anyone with questions about the breach to call 888-738-0534.