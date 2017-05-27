IMS honors late Florence Henderson with brick

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indianapolis Motor Speedway honored the late Florence Henderson for long relationship with the Indy 500.

Saturday afternoon, IMS presented her family with a commemorative brick from the Hulman-George family, in thanks for her singing of “God Bless America” during pre-race ceremonies.

She sang 23 times and served as the grand marshal in 2016.

Henderson was an Indiana native known for her roles in “Oklahoma” and on “The Brady Bunch.”

Henderson died in November from heart failure at age 82.