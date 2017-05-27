Possibility of severe weather Saturday night, Sunday morning for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — While much of our Saturday looks to be dry, all eyes move to the forecast for tonight and of course, race day on Sunday. We’re tracking a strong complex that is moving in from the central plains, and could pack a punch as many of us are sleeping overnight.

Parts of central Indiana, including the Indianapolis metro area, are under a slight risk for severe storms. The southern third of the state is in an enhanced risk for severe weather. The farther south you go, the higher the risk for severe storms.

Timing: As of now, with the exception of a few rogue storms in southern Indiana late this afternoon, our line of storms should hold off until after Midnight. Damaging winds will the main severe weather concern, but large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The potential for some localized flooding is also a possibility considering how wet the entire month of May has been.

Scattered rain and storm chances will likely linger into mid Sunday morning, and become more spotty during race time Sunday. Another line of storms is expected to invade the state by early to mid evening, Sunday. A slight risk for severe storms is possible at any portions of our Sunday, with damaging winds and large hail the primary threat.

Bottom line – if you are heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sunday, bring rain gear, as may need it early in the morning. We’re hopeful for some windows with the isolated nature of storm development for the afternoon, but can’t rule out a rogue shower or storm moving over the track during race time.

