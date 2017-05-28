Boston Marathon bombing survivor, actor Jake Gyllenhaal talk to Laura Steele

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman and actor Jake Gyllenhaal talked to 24-Hour News 8’s Laura Steele.

Bauman and Gyllenhaal are waving the green flag at the 101st Indianapolis 500. It will be the first time that a duo will have waved the starting flag.

They talked to Laura about the upcoming film “Stronger” in which Gyllenhaal plays Bauman.

The film is based on Bauman’s book that details his journey and recovery after being injured in the deadly bombing.

