Derek Daly interviews four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — WISH-TV racing analyst Derek Daly caught up with four-time Indy 500 winner A.J. Foyt before the 101st running of the Indy 500 Sunday morning.

Daly asked if Foyt still gets nervous for the Indy 500.

“Well, the big thing, a lot of people don’t realize it’s 500 miles and you can’t win it the first lap. That’s the only thing like we’re starting back like we are, they use their head a little bit, cause I’ve seen it happen before and you have, too. They gotta realize, it’s 500 miles and you can’t win in the first lap and I just hope it’s a clean start,” he said.

Daly also talked to Foyt about the team’s change to Chevrolet engines this year.

“We got new drivers, we got new engineers, we got new body, we got new motor, it’s been a big change,” he said, “We caught up pretty good. It’s pretty hard when people got 3 or 4 years experience on you, but we’re not gonna give up, so, I think they’re gonna have to beat us before the day’s over,” he said.