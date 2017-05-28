Dry morning, afternoon storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – We’re off to a dry and mild start for our race day morning. While rain chances are in the forecast this afternoon, we should see many dry hours – including during race time.

We’re tracking a thin line of showers and storms in eastern Iowa, slated to arrive to central Indiana between 2 p.m.-4 p.m. this afternoon. Ahead of the line, we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two, but those would be the exception through early to mid afternoon.

Clouds should slowly decrease through much of the morning, allowing for temperatures to jump rather quickly by late morning heading into the start of the Indianapolis 500. Highs top out in the middle to upper 70s.

Line of storms slated to arrive this afternoon could pack a punch. There is a slight risk for severe storms for the northeastern portions of central Indiana, with damaging winds and large hail the primary concern.

Rain will slide out by early to mid evening, leaving us dry for the remainder of the Memorial Day Weekend.

