Frankfort police detective arrested for OWI

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An off-duty Frankfort Police detective is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation. This comes after he was arrested for operating while intoxicated Saturday.

According to a news release, Frankfort Police Detective Wesley Hickson was arrested following a traffic stop by the Indiana State Police in Miami County.

He was taken to the Miami County Jail by State Police.

Jail staff said that as of Sunday evening, Hickson was no longer in jail.

Frankfort Deputy Police Chief Scott Shoemaker released this statement Sunday:

The judicial system will run its course and proceed accordingly, based on the facts of the investigation. Not having any role in the investigation, our department has no further comment.”