Friends remember mother of three killed in hit-and-run on Holt Road

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police continue to search for a car involved in a hit-and-run that killed a mother of three on the southwest side of Indianapolis.

It happened more than a week ago on Holt Road near Sam Jones Expressway.

Police identified the victim as 42-year-old Karen Turner. She was walking in the grass on the side of the road when police said she was hit by a car. Police said the driver kept going and didn’t stop.

Kellie McKinney returned to the scene of the hit-and-run where she lost her friend Karen Turner. The two had been friends ever since they were little, but lost contact in recent years.

“The fact that she couldn’t get a hold of me, she didn’t know how to get a hold of me,” said McKinney. “It’s the only regret that I have not, being there for her.”

Family and friends started a memorial with butterflies, flowers and candles to honor her life.

“It’s hard, it’s very hard,” said McKinney. “It’s very, very hard. It’s hard for all of us.”

McKinney described her friend as caring and said if you needed her she would be there.

“She always had a smile on her face, always had her teeth showing; everybody loved her—old, young it didn’t matter the age. She was just a loving person,” she said. “Everybody came in contact with her you knew who she was before you walked away and you didn’t forget her.”

Turner was also a grandmother and a mother of three children.

“It’s just been horrible; she had three children. They’re devastated. They don’t know what to do, they don’t know how to act. She’s gone, you know, it’s their mother,” she said.

McKinney believes Turner was leaving a friend’s house the evening on May 19 when she was hit by a car.

“She went one way, her belongings have went over the fence. They found them over the fence,” she said.

Just this past week, police released a picture of the car believed to be involved. It was taken from a surveillance camera in the area. Police described the car as a 1996 to 2002 Toyota 4 Runner with damage to the front passenger side.

“We need to know what happened, how it happened,” she said. “We think we know, but we don’t know. We need to know in order to bring justice to this.”

McKinney is begging for the driver to do the right thing.

“Please, please, please, please turn yourself in or have somebody do it if you’re too scared call somebody,” she said.

Police said they initially thought they were looking for a gray or silver Mitsubishi SUV, but further investigation led them to a different car.

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262- TIPS.

Click here if you would like to help the victim’s family.