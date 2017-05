SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – The Indianapolis 500 is a busy time for many.

The drivers and their teams are preparing for the big race and another person who also stays extremely busy around the time of the Indy 500 is the president of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

IMS president Doug Boles was on Daybreak to talk about some of those race preparations and the absence of Florence Henderson.

For more from Boles, click on the video.