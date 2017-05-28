LIVE BLOG: 101st Indianapolis 500

1:42 p.m. CAUTION: Conor Daly hits the wall in turn 3 on lap 66. Rookie Jack Harvey also involved. Takuma Sato leads.

1:38 p.m. Alexander Rossi retakes the lead on lap 61.

1:36 p.m. Green flag on lap 60. Alonso, Rossi, Sato, Carpenter, Hunter-Reay the top five.

1:28 p.m. Cars being restarted, delay almost over on lap 55

1:23 p.m. GOOD NEWS: Scott Dixon checked, cleared and released from the care center.

1:14 p.m. Jay Howard, checked, cleared, and released from the infield care center

1:07 p.m. RED FLAG The race is brought under the red flag on lap 55 for track repair as well as fixing the safety fence following Scott Dixon’s hit. Both Dixon and Howard were able to get out of their cars and walk away.

1:05 p.m. Jay Howard made contact with the outside wall and came down the track, hitting Scott Dixon, who hits the inside wall in a huge hit

1:04 p.m. CAUTION: Crash involving pole-sitter Scott Dixon and Jay Howard brings out the first yellow of the day on lap 53

1:02 p.m. 50 laps complete: Fernando Alonso leads.

12:57 p.m. Alexander Rossi retakes the lead from Alonso on lap 43

12:53 p.m. Fernando Alonso takes over the lead on lap 37

12:51 p.m. After the first round of pit stops, defending champion Alexander Rossi leads on lap 35

12:50 p.m. Long pit stop for 2-time winner Juan Pablo Montoya pushes him back in the pack.

12:48 p.m. More pit stops under green as Ed Carpenter and J.R. Hildebrand come for service

12:46 p.m. Race leader Tony Kanaan hits pit road on lap 28, Ed Carpenter takes over the lead.

12:41 p.m. 20 laps in, all Team Ganassi so far as Tony Kanaan leads Scott Dixon. Rossi, Carpenter, Hildebrand round out the top-5.

12:33 p.m. After 10 laps, Tony Kanaan leads

12:30 p.m. Tony Kanaan take the race lead from pole-sitter Scott Dixon on lap 6

12:26 p.m. Green flag and the 101st Indy 500 is underway!