Winner’s milk arrives at the Indianapolis 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — The milk that will be consumed by the winner of the 2017 Indianapolis 500 has arrived at the track.

24-Hour News 8’s Scott Sander spoke with Joe Kelsay and Kim Minich. The paid delivered the official Bottle of Milk for the 101st running of the Indianapols 500.

Each and every driver is asked what their milk preference is so that the right milk can be delivered to the right driver in the winner’s circle.

Drivers can choose between whole milk, 2 percent milk and fat free milk.