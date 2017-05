INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person was shot on the city’s near southeast side early Monday morning.

According to IMPD Dispatch, the person shot was in serious condition. Officials later said the male victim was in critical, but stable condition.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Churchman Avenue at approximately 4:15 a.m.

