91-year-old veteran to be honored at Chicago White Sox game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Jesse Parnell’s trip around the world started when he was 18.

“Came up from Louisville with a busload of recruits and joined the Army at Fort Harrison and then three or four days after getting processed, got on a troop train headed for Texas. When I got on a train and left Fort Harrison, I said, to myself, ‘I’ll never see this place again,'” Parnell said.

A private in the Army, he was headed to World War II. He spent months on the water and guarded German soldiers.

After 34 months, Jesse got out, got married and had for kids.

Now, at age 91 and living back near Fort Harrison, he has been on the Indy Honor Flight to Washington D.C., has had a flown flag above the White House in his honor and will now be recognized at the Chicago White Sox game on Memorial Day.

“I’ll be very happy. It’s a day that I’ll remember,” he said.

It’s n a day to remember those who died while serving our country around the world.

“It does mean a lot to me, it’s a day of celebrating those that went and those that didn’t come back and fortunately, I was one of the lucky ones and came back,” Parnell said.