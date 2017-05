EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT/WTVW) — Nicky Hayden’s funeral was held Monday in Owenboro, Kentucky.

Hundreds of motorcycles were lined up on Locust Streeet in honor of the late Moto-GP champion. He died in a hospital on May 22, five days after he was hit by a car while training on his bicycle. Hayden was 35.

Eyewitness News Mike Pickett is at the funeral. Follow on Twitter to see how the community is remembering the “Kentucky Kid.”

Here at Nicky Hayden's funeral in O'Boro where hundreds of motorcycles are lined up on Locust St. As many as 3,000 could be here for this. pic.twitter.com/I8ikooIcRB — Mike Pickett (@mikepickett257) May 29, 2017

And the bikers are starting to leave Locust St., turning into 4th St., then down to Frederica St. pic.twitter.com/qUGqoLRQVG — Mike Pickett (@mikepickett257) May 29, 2017