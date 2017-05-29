Explosive devices found in Anderson mailboxes, sheriff says

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Authorities are investigating following what they call a “random springtime vandalism trend” of explosive devices found in mailboxes.

According to Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger, four explosive devices were found – two Sunday, two Monday – in four separate mailboxes at residences about three miles north of Anderson city limits, near State Road 9 and county roads 500 North and 600 North.

Mellinger said there appeared to be no connection between the victims, and none of the victims said they had recently experienced any kind of conflict or confrontation. The Sheriff’s office is currently treating the incidents as random.

There have been no injuries associated with the explosive devices.

According to Mellinger, the leaving of explosive devices in mailboxes “tends to be a random springtime vandalism trend that happens almost every year.”

