Hearings set on plans to widen I-65 in southern Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Two public hearings are planned next month on a proposal to widen a section of Interstate 65 to six lanes in southern Indiana.

The $143 million project would add a lane for both northbound and southbound traffic on a 14-mile section of I-65 between U.S. 50 in Seymour and Indiana 58 near Columbus.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says public hearings on the project are set for 6 p.m. June 7 in the Columbus City Hall and 6 p.m. June 8 at the Brownstown Town Hall. Details about the project are available on the agency’s website .

Agency spokesman Harry Maginity says preliminary work could start this year, with major construction beginning next year. Completion is expected by fall 2020.