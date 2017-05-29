Homer Simpson ‘inducted’ into National Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (WROC) – The National Baseball Hall of Fame honored an iconic cartoon in a ceremony in Cooperstown Saturday.

The Simpsons character Homer Simpson was ‘inducted’ into the Hall of Fame during a ceremony commemorating the 25th anniversary of the “Homer at the Bat’ episode.

“Inept safety inspector turned city-wide softball hero, right fielder led Springfield Nuclear Plant to City Championship Game, then sacrificed his body to win it all,” the plaque said in part.

A legendary reunion to celebrate Homer's "induction" into the Hall of Fame. #HOFHomer #HOFClassic pic.twitter.com/JcVGPJNlBB — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) May 27, 2017

Dodgers second baseman Steve Sax, Red Sox third baseman Wade Boggs and Cardinals shortstop Ozzie Smith posed with Simpson following his welcome into the Hall of Fame.