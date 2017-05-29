Indy 500 driver Scott Dixon: ‘I’m in a lot of trouble with my mother’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Scott Dixon’s car hits another, flips and hits the fence and retaining barrier, and the engine bursts into flames. He walked away.

“I got to see the replay a couple times and I’m definitely very lucky,” said the 36-year-old Chip Ganassi Racing team member, recalling the terrifying crash in Sunday’s Indianapolis 500.

Dixon talked with Anthony Calhoun of 24-Hour News 8 and racing analyst Derek Daly on Monday night prior to the Indianapolis 500 victory dinner at the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

Dixon has talked to many about the crash, but two people have yet to hear from him: his parents.

“I haven’t actually spoken to them. I’m in a lot of trouble with my mother,” he admitted to Calhoun.

