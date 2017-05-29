Nearly 200 cited, arrested at speedway during Indy 500

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (AP) — Indiana law enforcement officials say officers cited or arrested nearly 200 people from Friday through Sunday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during Indianapolis 500 festivities.

Indiana State Excise Police say officers issued about 150 summonses for illegal possession or consumption of alcohol. Other issues included false identification and giving minors alcohol. There were about 50 drug-related charges. In total 139 minors, 40 adults and 15 juveniles were cited for 245 charges. Last year officers cited 130 minors, 38 adults and 20 juveniles for 263 charges.

Excise officers are tasked with enforcing the state alcoholic beverage laws.

Superintendent Matt Strittmatter said officers’ main goal was to make sure racing fans have “a safe environment in which to enjoy the festivities.”