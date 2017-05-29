Officials caution safety during boating season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On this Memorial Day an Anderson woman’s boat caught fire, and luckily she was able to put it out quickly.

Angie Bostic said she hopes her story can serve as a reminder on this unofficial start of summer to be careful out on the water.

Like a car, a boat needs constant maintenance, said Ted Stine, an Indiana conservation officer. So when you’re bringing your boats back out to the water, you need to make sure everything is ready to go before you have fun.

Authorities say during this time of year, many boats have been out of the water for several months, so it’s crucial to make sure everything is running smoothly.

Bostic nearly learned the hard way Monday morning. She said a fire broke out in the back of her boat because of an exhaust pipe overheating.

It was her first time out for the boating season.

Fortunately she extinguished the fire nearly immediately. Now, she hopes her story will encourage others to get their boats checked.

“Make yourself a check list and check everything, which I did,” she said. “It was just a freak situation. I got lucky that we were close and able to be towed back in, so safety first.”

Other things to watch out for include having life vests for everyone on board and in a place where you can get them quickly. It’s also important to make sure you have a designated driver if you’re drinking.

The blood alcohol content limit is .08 and with more people out in the water, you need to be on high alert, said Stine. He said to watch out for any signs and for other boats.

And if there’s an emergency, he said you should call 911 immediately.