Police arrest man on English south coast in bombing inquiry

Associated Press Published:
Armed response police stand at the start of the Great Manchester Run in central Manchester, England Sunday May 28 2017. More than 20 people were killed in an explosion following a Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena late Monday evening. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

LONDON (AP) — British police have made an arrest on the south coast of England in the widening inquiry into the deadly Manchester concert bombing.

Great Manchester Police said a 23-year-old man was arrested Monday in Shoreham-by-Sea on suspicion of terrorism offenses.

The arrest means 14 men are now in custody in Britain for suspected roles in the bombing of an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people. The suspects have not been identified or charged.

Britain’s intelligence services have launched an inquiry into how warnings about 22-year-old Salman Abedi’s radical views were handled.

Abedi detonated a bomb minutes after an Ariana Grande concert ended last Monday night. He died in the attack, Britain’s worst for more than a decade.

Never miss another Facebook post from WISH-TV