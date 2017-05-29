Police issue Silver Alert for 77-year-old man

MUNSTER, Ind. (WISH) — Police are seeking a 77-year-old who they believe is in danger.

Munster Police Department reports Michael Phillips was last seen at 1 p.m. Sunday in Munster. He was wearing a gray polo shirt with a blue stripe, and blue jeans. He is believed to be driving a beige 2002 Chevrolet Venture minivan, with Indiana plate D784NN.

Phillips may be disoriented and require medical assistance. An Indiana Silver Alert was issued for him Sunday evening.

If you have any information on Phillips, contact the Munster police at 219-660-0001 or 911.