SUV goes airborne in 9-vehicle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A multi-vehicle crash in which a vehicle went airborne along Spy Run Avenue in Fort Wayne early Monday has reportedly sent one person to the hospital. Their condition was not known.

Police and medics were called around 9:30 a.m. Monday to State Boulevard and Spy Run Avenue on a report of an injury crash that involved several vehicles. Nine vehicles were involved, according to police on the scene.

It’s not clear yet what happened. A witness told 24-Hour News 8 sister station, WANE, a blue Buick Rendezvous “was going crazy” and went airborne.

At least 8 cars involved in this crash at state and spy run pic.twitter.com/tHXQWcsDYc — Holly Campbell (@wanehollycamp) May 29, 2017

That Buick could be seen without tires and with heavy damage just north of the intersection. A sedan was left in the middle of the intersection with heavy damage, and several other vehicles appeared to have minor damage. Tires and debris were left scattered in the area.