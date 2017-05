INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In advance of picking up his check for winning Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, Takuma Sato spoke with 24-Hour News 8.

“The last 24 hours have been absolutely crazy,” Sato said, noting the dozens of interviews he’s been doing. “In Japan, it was loaded with people screaming.”

At the JW Marriott in downtown Indianapolis, he said the drive to the finish against Helio Castroneves, who was seeking a fourth Indy 500 win, was intense.

Hear more from Sato in the video.