Winds destroy Fountaintown barn, damage house

FOUNTAINTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — Not much is left of a pole barn on Shelby County Road 200 West after Saturday night’s storms.

The barn west of Fountaintown was sheltering several farm tractors when high winds lifted it and tore it apart. Wood and siding were left scattered for hundreds of yards. Some of the debris slammed into a house across the road.

Homeowner Brian Clark said, “It picked up the pole barn behind us and basically put it in my living room. I’ve got beams sticking through my roof. It came crashing through the window, the bedroom. Had a two-by-four come through the front window and almost hit my wife.”

No one was hurt.

On Sunday, tarps covered the roof and the front of the house until repairs could be made.