INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person is in critical condition after an overnight shooting on the city’s northwest side.

The shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Congress Avenue.

Police said that after arriving on scene they discovered a male victim who had been shot in the upper body.

The victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

Police are unsure what led to the the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.